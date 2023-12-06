Michail Antonio claims West Ham talisman isn’t enjoying playing under Moyes

West Ham’s season has again been a bit hit and miss under David Moyes, and that might go some way to explaining why the club’s board aren’t rushing to offer him an extension to his contract which runs out in June next year.

The Scot had the opportunity to really push the Hammers on after their epic Europa Conference League title win over Fiorentina at the end of last season, but if anything the east Londoners have regressed.

One player apparently doesn’t like where he’s being played at the moment either.

Jarrod Bowen has recently been converted to a striker by his manager, though his team-mate, Michail Antonio, speaking on the Footballers’ Football Podcast, believes that the England international prefers staying out wide.

“Honestly, I think he’s got the ability to do it (play as a striker),” Antonio said.

“I think he’s got the qualities of a striker. He’s strong, he’s good on the ball, can come in deep, collect it. Another thing you said, he scores goals.

“I think that he’ll probably end up there because, obviously, his quality and nous to always be in the right position, know where to be in the box. And he’s got an unbelievable finish about him. So I do feel like he could become a striker.

“I don’t think he enjoys it right now. He doesn’t get as much of the ball as he did out wide. And when you’re playing centre forward, you’ve got two centre-halves constantly at your back. Whereas when you’re on the wide, you can drift into places and be unseen.”

Were it not for Antonio’s lack of punch in front of goal – he only has two goals to his name in 2023/24 per WhoScored, the last of which came in August – then arguably Bowen wouldn’t need to be converted into a makeshift centre-forward in any event.

Should Moyes end up confounding the predictions of many and stay in his current position, there has to be a question mark as to whether Bowen continues to accept doing the role for the good of the team or requests he be moved back to his usual sentry.