Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal star despite costly mistakes

Mikel Arteta has backed his number one despite two costly errors during their dramatic win on Tuesday night.

It hasn’t been an easy transition for David Raya since arriving at the Emirates on loan from Brentford during the summer, especially as he has come in to replace a fan favourite.

But after a rocky start, he seemed to be finding his feet, that was until Arsenal’s clash with Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Raya was directly at fault for the promoted sides’ second and third goals, initially failing to claim a cross before letting a Ross Barkley shot squirm underneath his body.

As expected, attention has now turned to the Arsenal manager but Arteta refused to criticise the Spanish goalkeeper in his post-match press conference.

‘We have to defend better the situations as a team.’ He said when asked about Raya’s errors via Mail Sport.

‘And it is not about blaming him (Raya), we have never done it and we’re not going to do it now.’

With a crucial clash against Aston Villa this weekend and a trip to Anfield on the horizon, fans are asking questions about a potential start for Aaron Ramsdale.