Most likely destination for Man United’s Mason Greenwood revealed

Mason Greenwood has continued to impress on the football pitch for Getafe, which can only be good news for the player and parent club, Man United.

The Red Devils are in something of a state of flux at present, mirroring Greenwood’s individual set of circumstances.

Nothing less than a win against Bayern Munich in a week’s time will be good enough to see the club through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, whilst not taking all nine points from their next three Premier League games against Chelsea, Bournemouth and Liverpool is likely to leave Erik ten Hag fearing for his position.

From Greenwood’s point of view, he just needs to continue to focus on his football and do what he does best.

As long as there’s no drop off in his current levels, then Real Sociedad are likely to firm up any initial interest according to Todo Fichajes.

The team from San Sebastian are now, apparently, the most likely destination for the player to end up at in 2024/25.

That’s because although Getafe would seemingly love to keep hold of him, it’s alleged that they won’t have the type of money that Man United would demand.

Similarly, the chance of him returning to Old Trafford as a player is slim.