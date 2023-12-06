Predicted XIs as Man United host Chelsea in crunch Premier League clash

Wednesday night’s classic Premier League game between Man United and Chelsea comes with added spice given that both managers really need the three points.

Mauricio Pochettino is slowly but surely getting the Blues to play as he would like, but as a recent hammering at Newcastle showed, Chelsea are far from the finished article.

They’re also languishing in 10th position and could be leapfrogged by west London rivals, Brentford, if results go against them.

Erik ten Hag’s need for a big performance is obvious.

It’s believed that the Dutchman has lost the support of the majority of his dressing room, and the Red Devils are the only team in the top 11 with a minus goal difference.

Where once Man United were known for their brilliance in front of goal, in 2023/24 they’ve managed just 16 in 14 Premier League games.

The abject showing at Newcastle last time out was symptomatic of the issues at the club at present.

Therefore, squad selection for this game has to be spot on from both sides and, despite the backdrop to this particular edition, we could still be set for a wide open game of football.

Predicted XIs

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

Onana

Wan-Bissaka – Maguire – Shaw – Dalot

McTominay – Mainoo

Rashford – Fernandes – Garnacho

Hojlund

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Sanchez

Disasi – Silva – Badiashile – Colwill

Caicedo – Fernandez

Sterling – Palmer – Mudryk

Jackson