Spurs set Richarlison asking price amid Saudi Pro League interest

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly named their asking price for Richarlison amid interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Richarlison, 26, joined Spurs from Everton 18 months ago. The Brazilian signed in a deal worth £60 million.

However, despite his high fee, the 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact. Scoring just five goals in 47 appearances, Richarlison has failed to live up to expectations since making the switch from Goodison Park.

And now rumoured to be a January transfer target for clubs from Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League, Spurs’ number nine could become the centre of the window’s biggest transfer saga.

Spurs won’t let the 26-year-old leave on the cheap though. According to a recent report from 90min, Daniel Levy will demand at least £60 million in exchange for the Brazilian — recouping roughly what he paid for the attacker last summer.

Richarlison, who is under contract until the summer of 2027 reportedly earns £90,000-per week (Spotrac).