“The truth no longer matters” – Recent criticism leaves Man United’s Antony furious

The pressure is clearly starting to get to Man United’s players after Antony launched a furious tirade regarding the criticism that he’s recently received.

A disastrous start to their 2023/24 campaign has seen the Red Devils on the brink of being completely eliminated from Europe, whilst their Premier League results have also left a lot to be desired.

They’re the only team in the top 11 that have a negative goal difference, with Erik ten Hag seemingly unable to motivate his players.

Former United man, Gary Neville, was unequivocal in his disdain for what he’s been watching of late from the club of his life (pictures from Sky Sports):

"I am tired of my own club." Gary Neville says he has become bored of watching Manchester United following their poor performances in recent months ?? pic.twitter.com/pbvR0zLf0R — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 4, 2023

It was Neville and others that Antony was clearly having a pop at when he told The United Stand; “Today I see criticism coming from former club players and other people in the media who unreasonably express their opinions and influence thousands of fans, even when I do not play.

“But I do not see them giving me constructive criticism which will help me become a better professional. None of them have ever sent me a message to see how I’m feeling, especially during this period of turbulence that I’m going through.

“The digital court is ruining lives, context is left aside and the truth no longer matters.”

"The digital court is ruining lives, context is being ignored!" ?@bethTmufc says Antony's comments on the media's criticism of him even when he doesn't play are spot on, and discusses the biases in the press compared to other non-foreign players. #mufc pic.twitter.com/zlj6qi3IOW — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 6, 2023

When the war of words makes its way out into the public domain, then you know that the game is up.

Whatever happened to rising above it? Battening down the hatches and getting the old siege mentality back that United were once famous for. Using the words of others on the dressing room wall as motivation before a game.

All Antony has done has added more fuel to the fire and ensured that the narrative will continue.

More so if United were to end up losing any one of their next four games – Chelsea, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Talk about turning a drama into a crisis…