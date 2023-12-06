Tottenham face fight with Premier League rivals to land ace with roots in north London

The January transfer window could prove to be a blessing or a disaster for many teams across Europe including Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou started his reign in north London brilliantly, however, injuries have ensured that the Lilywhites have dropped off the pace a little in the past few games.

Therefore, the opportunity to be able to bring in players in key areas in just under a month’s time is sure to appeal to the Australian and his paymasters.

One player that is north London born and bred is Juventus star, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Spurs have long been credited with an interest in the player.

However, as Tuttomercatoweb now report, they face competition in landing the 20-year-old from Newcastle.

The bianconeri are more than likely to sell the youngster in January given that his contract with them is soon to run out.

That being the case, it gives Iling-Junior a relatively straight choice.

Join a club that’s just five miles down the road from his Islington birthplace and who are up and coming under Postecoglou and playing a fine brand of football.

Or move north to Newcastle who are similarly entertaining and are, perhaps, a little further forward than Spurs in terms of the make up of their squad and genuine chances of achieving their immediate aspirations.

