Bryan Mbeumo gave his side the lead from the penalty spot before Brighton levelled just moments later through Pascal Groß.

With just three points separating both clubs a win for Brentford could see them leapfrog their opposition into eighth place.

It looked like they would do just that after Vitaly Janelt was dragged down in the box by a Brighton player giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot, Mbeumo calmly dispatched.

However, the lead didn’t last long as Groß rifled a strike from the edge of the area into the bottom corner just minutes later.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Mbeumo scores his penalty Brighton 0-1 Brentford pic.twitter.com/FUGX5ePQW7 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 6, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Groß equalises for Brighton Brighton 1-1 Brentford pic.twitter.com/RYg1Ru6GOq — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 6, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.