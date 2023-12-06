Bryan Mbeumo gave his side the lead from the penalty spot before Brighton levelled just moments later through Pascal Groß.
With just three points separating both clubs a win for Brentford could see them leapfrog their opposition into eighth place.
It looked like they would do just that after Vitaly Janelt was dragged down in the box by a Brighton player giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot, Mbeumo calmly dispatched.
However, the lead didn’t last long as Groß rifled a strike from the edge of the area into the bottom corner just minutes later.
🚨🚨| GOAL: Mbeumo scores his penalty
Brighton 0-1 Brentford
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 6, 2023
Video courtesy of ViaPlay.
🚨🚨| GOAL: Groß equalises for Brighton
Brighton 1-1 Brentford
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 6, 2023
Video courtesy of ViaPlay.