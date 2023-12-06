Video: Bryan Mbeumo gives Brentford the lead before Brighton draw level moments later

Brentford FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Bryan Mbeumo gave his side the lead from the penalty spot before Brighton levelled just moments later through Pascal Groß.

With just three points separating both clubs a win for Brentford could see them leapfrog their opposition into eighth place.

It looked like they would do just that after Vitaly Janelt was dragged down in the box by a Brighton player giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot, Mbeumo calmly dispatched.

However, the lead didn’t last long as Groß rifled a strike from the edge of the area into the bottom corner just minutes later.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

More Stories Bryan Mbeumo Pascal Gross

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.