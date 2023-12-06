Video: Liverpool star scores first goal of the season to give Reds lead over Sheffield United

Liverpool have eventually taken the lead against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane thanks to a first goal of the season for Virgil van Dijk. 

The Reds have dominated the opening part of the game and created several chances, although not many have been clear-cut.

The goal came after 37 minutes from a corner kick. Trent Alexander-Arnold swung in a lovely cross and Van Dijk met it centrally to give his team the lead.

There was a short VAR check to see if there was a foul in the box but the goal stood as the Reds lead 1-0.

