Video: Liverpool star scores first goal of the season to give Reds lead over Sheffield United

Liverpool have eventually taken the lead against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane thanks to a first goal of the season for Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have dominated the opening part of the game and created several chances, although not many have been clear-cut.

The goal came after 37 minutes from a corner kick. Trent Alexander-Arnold swung in a lovely cross and Van Dijk met it centrally to give his team the lead.

There was a short VAR check to see if there was a foul in the box but the goal stood as the Reds lead 1-0.

Finished like a striker! ? Virgil van Dijk scores his first @LFC goal since March and the Reds lead Sheff Utd!#PLonPrime #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/nwDHtHWswu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 6, 2023

VIRGIL VAN DIJK! ? SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-1 LIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/hY8yxGQJo1 — ~ (@snappedlfc) December 6, 2023

Picture from Amazon Prime and beIN Sports.