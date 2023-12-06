Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano has played down any potential talk of Mohammed Kudus still being monitored by other top clubs in England and Europe after only joining West Ham United in the summer.

The Ghana international has been superb for the Hammers since he joined them this season, having also really caught the eye during his time at former club Ajax, with there initially being some surprise that he didn’t end up sealing an even bigger move this year.

However, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano hit out at the disrespectful prospect of already raising doubts over Kudus’ future after only a few months at West Ham.

Romano seems very clear that Kudus is not currently thinking about his next club, and one imagines he’ll surely be happy with the choice he made as it came so recently.

Perhaps Kudus has it in him to move up a level at some point in his career, but West Ham are always ambitious and won a European trophy last season, so he’d do well to stick with them for a few years.

“We know there was interest from other clubs in the summer, but Kudus joined West Ham just 100 days ago, so it’s too early to talk already about his next move,” Romano said.

“I think it would be disrespectful to mention other clubs at this stage. He’s now adapting to new league, new club, doing very well. It’s not time for him to think about a new transfer from what I’m told.”