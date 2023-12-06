West Ham willing to listen to offers for out of favour star

West Ham are reportedly willing to listen to offers for midfielder Pablo Fornals in next month’s January transfer window.

The Hammers have undergone a rebuild to their squad, in particular in their midfield during the summer transfer window.

After the departure of captain Declan Rice, many feared that the quality of their team would drop off but it has almost gone the complete other way.

After receiving £105m from Arsenal for the English midfielder’s services, they reinvested that money into Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus.

With several contracts coming to an end next year, David Moyes could look to shift some more players to make room for potential new arrivals.

According to Football Insider, West Ham is prepared to accept an offer for Spanish international, Fornals, in next month’s transfer window.

Fornals has failed to nail down a starting place with the London club and has only managed to make one start in the Premier League so far this season.

Although the forward has made eight cameos from off the bench he has failed to make any impact with no goals or assists to his name.

Currently sitting in 9th and competing in the Europa League, Moyes will look at this season as a great opportunity to take a meaningful step forward with the club.