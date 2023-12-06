Adrien Rabiot’s future is yet to be determined amid ongoing interest in the Frenchman from abroad.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed that there is still a willingness for Juventus to hold onto the midfielder beyond the end of his current terms (summer 2024).

The Bianconeri would like to extend this until, at least, 2027, though will need to meet again in the coming weeks to hash out the details amid an ongoing stalemate in discussions.

Plenty of interest in Rabiot?

There’s plenty of interest in the player’s services, with Erik ten Hag a great admirer of the French international; he could be an ideal profile to help rectify Manchester United’s struggles in the midfield.

Arsenal are also monitoring Rabiot’s situation, though have yet to engage in any direct contact with his entourage as of yet.

Atletico Madrid have been keeping an eye on the player for some time and would more than appreciate an addition with his specific characteristics.

There’s also the possibility of a return to French football with PSG, which cannot be ignored. In the prior summer window, there was some preliminary contact with the Ligue 1 outfit but the former Parc des Princes player instead opted to remain in Turin.

With his contract expiring next summer, perhaps there could be quite the tussle between suitors for Rabiot’s services should a breakthrough in contract negotiations with Juventus fail to materialise.