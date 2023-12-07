Shock rumours of David Beckham ready to invest in Premier League club

David Beckham is reportedly considering investing in a Premier League team, although it is unlikely to be his former club Manchester United.

Despite spending the initial 11 years of his professional career at Old Trafford, Beckham, a key figure in the ‘Class of 92,’ has ventured beyond, playing for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan. Even after retiring in 2013, he continues to be a legendary figure at Manchester United.

As the co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, David Beckham was previously linked to a board-level position at Manchester United during discussions of a potential purchase by Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim from the Glazer family.

Reports suggested that Beckham was offered an ‘International Ambassador’ role had Jassim’s bid succeeded. However, with Brit billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe nearing a £1.3 billion deal for a 25% stake in United, Beckham withdrew from negotiations. There are now indications that Beckham might explore a minority stake in another Premier League team, with Brentford being suggested as a potential option, per The Star.

David Beckham’s son, Romeo, is part of the Brentford academy after joining earlier this summer from Inter Miami’s own youth academy.

There could be something in these rumours given that Beckham’s son is on the books at Brentford, and given the team’s progression it would be a wise move to invest into what is clearly a successful model.