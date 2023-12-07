Fulham’s Joao Palhinha gives transfer message over potential Bayern Munich in January

News outlets continue providing fresh updates about Fulham’s impact player Joao Palhinha potentially joining Bayern Munich.

Previously, it was reported that Bayern Munich is reconsidering a January move for the 28-year-old, shifting their focus to a centre-back or right-back instead. However, as long as journalists have questions for the Portuguese midfielder on this matter, the pot will continue to be stirred.

“I’m not thinking much about what will come next. I’m thinking about the seven games we have ahead of us in December, they are complicated games. Whatever has to happen in January will happen,” he told DAZN Portugal.

Despite having Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer, all of whom are No. 8s or central midfielders, Bayern faces a gap as they lack a defensive No. 6 in their lineup, and Palhinha would certainly give them that; he has been a stand out defensive midfielder since joining Fulham last season.

The Portuguese international has registered 5.3 successful tackles per game – the best in the Premier League by far – according to SofaScore. Additionally, Palhinha ranks third-best in the league in interceptions per game, recording 1.8.

If Fulham were to lose their key man in January it would pose huge problems as it would be a difficult task to try and replace him.