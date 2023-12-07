Huge update revealed regarding Man United’s investment deal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has moved closer to acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United, with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and INEOS Sport portfolio head Jean-Claude Blanc meeting with United executives at Old Trafford, as reported by The Athletic.

The British billionaire’s confirmation as a co-owner of the club is anticipated before Christmas, marking a substantial step forward in the process following today’s meetings, which served as a fact-finding mission.

Brailsford and Blanc are anticipated to assume significant roles in overseeing football operations once OGC Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes the takeover of Manchester United. They were part of the delegation accompanying Ratcliffe during his visit to Old Trafford in March when the billionaire initiated the bidding process for the club.

There is speculation that Blanc could potentially become the club’s chief executive under Ratcliffe’s ownership. However, the extent of this appointment remains uncertain as he is primarily set to oversee football operations rather than the entire club. Nonetheless, significant changes are expected under Ratcliffe’s leadership, as he is determined to improve the club’s fortunes both on and off the pitch.

As it stands, the Red Devils are three points off the Champions League spots, so they aren’t a million miles away from the top four, despite not looking spectacular at any period this season.