Arsenal legend amongst several high-calibre names considered for Nottingham Forest job

Steve Cooper’s position at Nottingham Forest is reportedly in jeopardy after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Fulham, prompting questions about his suitability for the role.

If Cooper is dismissed, former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is among the names linked to the position, having previously managed Crystal Palace.

Another potential candidate is Julen Lopetegui, who is seen as a favorite. Lopetegui’s most recent Premier League tenure was at Wolves, from November 2022 to August 2023, and he has previously managed Porto, Real Madrid, and the Spanish national team.

Forest are considering options for a successor to Cooper, with Lopetegui reportedly on their radar, though Cooper is expected to remain in charge against Wolves this weekend, as per reports from The Guardian.

Julen Lopetegui appears to be a leading candidate to take on the role at Forest, having previously managed Wolves in the Premier League from November 2022 to August 2023. With a managerial background that includes stints at Porto, Real Madrid, and the Spanish national team, Lopetegui is reportedly on Forest’s radar, according to The Guardian.

Despite this, Steve Cooper is still expected to be in charge against Wolves this weekend.

Another contender is Will Still, whose unconventional path in football management saw him take on his first head coaching job at the age of 24. Currently managing French side Reims, Still has guided them to the 5th position in Ligue 1.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is also linked to the Forest job. While successful at Brighton, Potter’s reputation took a hit after a challenging period with Chelsea that lasted just under seven months.