“Unstoppable…” pundit in awe of Everton midfielder’s performance against Newcastle

Dwight McNeil inspired Everton to a crucial 3-0 victory over Newcastle, scoring a superb individual goal after capitalising on a mistake by Kieran Trippier.

Valued at £20 million, McNeil’s top-corner strike sent Goodison Park into a frenzy. Despite a ten-point deduction, Everton have climbed out of the relegation zone, establishing a five-point gap to bottom club Sheffield United.

The performance earned McNeil well-deserved praise, with Sky Sports pundit Darren Ambrose expressing his serious admiration for the former Burnley man.

"WHAT A GOAL THAT IS!" ? Mistake from Trippier and McNeil gives Everton the lead against Newcastle! ? pic.twitter.com/q2I9RAYo7P — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2023

“No chance for Dubravka. Absolutely sensational strike. He’s been their best player. Great deliveries into the box, Trippier has got his head in his shirt because he knows he’s made an error there. But it’s an unstoppable strike into the far corner,” he said.

Several players at Goodison Park are thriving under Sean Dyche, and Dwight McNeil is among those excelling. McNeil’s superb goal to take the lead against Newcastle earned deserved praise, and overall, his performance was excellent, as noted by Darren Ambrose, who was on commentary for Sky Sports.

Currently, McNeil is standing out as one of Everton’s best players and if he can keep producing moments of magic to inspire his team to results, then Everton won’t be in the relegation picture for much longer.