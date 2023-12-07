£24m West Ham midfielder will leave in January despite recently extending contract

January could once again be a busy time for West Ham United, with time of the essence in terms of getting transfer deals done.

Unlike the summer window which only slightly overlaps the start of the season, the winter variant is slap bang in the middle of often important fixtures and, to that end, it’s imperative that clubs get their transfer business done as early as possible.

The Hammers waited until the week of the 2023/24 season began before bringing in some new faces, and whilst it could be said that Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have all settled in well, David Moyes would be well advised not to take his time deciding on potential hires again.

By the back end of January it could be too late to turn things around, and that could curtail any European ambitions that the club might retain.

One player that’s likely to be sold despite West Ham only recently extending his contract is Pablo Fornals, according to The Standard.

The player, who the Hammers signed for £24m, has barely featured this season and, per WhoScored, hasn’t managed a single goal or assist in 2023/24.

It’s not clear how much the east Londoners will ask any interested parties or who they may be, though it seems a foregone conclusion he won’t be wearing the claret and blue after January 31.