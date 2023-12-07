£32m second choice Newcastle ace has lofty England ambitions despite Scottish heritage

It’s been a great season all things considered for Newcastle so far, with one of their young stars hoping for an England call-up despite being able to represent both Scotland and Portugal, both of whom could offer him an easier route to Euro 2024.

Therefore, it speaks volumes as to Tino Livramento’s ambitions that he wants to impress Gareth Southgate enough to get on the plane with the Three Lions.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the 21-year-old is being thought about in the corridors of power at St. George’s Park after a series of high quality performances on the left side of the Newcastle defence.

It’s worth remembering that until the last few weeks, the youngster was considered to be a second-choice right-back behind Kieran Trippier, but has really come into his own.

As has been proven many times in the past where international football is concerned, it’s all about timing, and Livramento’s has been perfect in that regard.

From not being part of the Magpies first team to an England call up would be quite the trajectory, and Eddie Howe should also get the plaudits for raising the youngster’s performance levels to the extent where international recognition looks to be a formality.

