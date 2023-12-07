Arsenal boss says £65m star would go “to war” for him and that the “best” is yet to come

English football is yet to see the best of Kai Havertz and the German star’s current patch of form may be a sign of things to come for the player at Arsenal.

Having moved to the Premier League in 2020 to join Chelsea, the Germany star will forever be known for scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final by the Stamford Bridge faithful, but the midfielder never really got going at the West London club.

The 24-year-old was offered a fresh start in English football this summer when Arsenal completed a £65m deal for the former Blues player and in recent weeks, Mikel Arteta has got a tune out of the German midfielder.

Havertz has scored three goals in his last four games and also one for Germany playing as left back.

This could be the player English football has been waiting for and Arteta believes the best is yet to come from the 24-year-old.

Speaking about Havertz, Arteta stated the German midfielder would be the first to go to war for him and it is clear that the Arsenal boss fully believes in his new signing.

The Spanish coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “If you ask him to go to war, he will be the first one down there. I know we’re going to get the best out of him.”

These words should encourage Havertz further and the Germany international will be looking to continue his run of form with a big performance against Aston Villa on Saturday.