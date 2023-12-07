Arsenal handed transfer boost in pursuit of 20-year-old goal machine

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a potential boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo due to his club’s relegation.

Leonardo is fast establishing himself as the latest exciting young talent coming out of Brazilian football, with the 20-year-old forward bagging 42 goals in the last two seasons for his club.

Despite this, Leonardo could not help save Santos from a surprise relegation, and Football Transfers suggest this could be about to benefit Arsenal.

The report also notes that other top clubs have looked at the youngster in recent times, including Real Madrid, but it would certainly be intriguing to see what kind of impact he could have at the Emirates Stadium.

Marcos Leonardo celebrates a goal for Santos
More Stories / Latest News
Man United and Man City make concrete moves for 18-year-old Ligue Un ‘diamond’
Man United star reveals Erik ten Hag’s special preparation for the Chelsea game
£32m second choice Newcastle ace has lofty England ambitions despite Scottish heritage

Arsenal are top of the table at the moment, but some fans won’t be entirely comfortable with their attacking options, as Gabriel Jesus has never been the most prolific or clinical finisher, while Eddie Nketiah remains unconvincing, even as a backup.

A young talent like Leonardo coming in could be ideal to give AFC more of a goal threat and to help keep them in the title race in the second half of the season.

More Stories Marcos Leonardo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.