Arsenal handed transfer boost in pursuit of 20-year-old goal machine

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a potential boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo due to his club’s relegation.

Leonardo is fast establishing himself as the latest exciting young talent coming out of Brazilian football, with the 20-year-old forward bagging 42 goals in the last two seasons for his club.

Despite this, Leonardo could not help save Santos from a surprise relegation, and Football Transfers suggest this could be about to benefit Arsenal.

The report also notes that other top clubs have looked at the youngster in recent times, including Real Madrid, but it would certainly be intriguing to see what kind of impact he could have at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are top of the table at the moment, but some fans won’t be entirely comfortable with their attacking options, as Gabriel Jesus has never been the most prolific or clinical finisher, while Eddie Nketiah remains unconvincing, even as a backup.

A young talent like Leonardo coming in could be ideal to give AFC more of a goal threat and to help keep them in the title race in the second half of the season.