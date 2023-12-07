‘I fancy them’ – O’Hara names the winner of Villa – Arsenal game

Jamie O’Hara has made the bold claim that Aston Villa can beat Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Unai Emery’s side are on a brilliant run at the moment and thoroughly deserved their 1-0 win over Manchester City last night, so could they really follow that up by beating the current league leaders just days later?

O’Hara certainly sounded confident when he discussed it on talkSPORT, saying: “I fancy you [Villa]. I think you will do them.”

Villa played some fine football in their win over City, and their home record is outstanding, so there’s no doubt this is going to be a very challenging trip for Mikel Arteta’s side.