Exclusive: Mikel Arteta deserves credit for Arsenal star’s recent improvement, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta deserves credit for sticking with Kai Havertz in difficult moments earlier this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Although the Germany international struggled for much of his time at previous club Chelsea and then also made a slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium, he’s been much better in recent games, and Romano feels he’s now showing that he’s going to be an important player for the present and future of the club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano praised Arteta for believing in Havertz and never worrying too much about the player seemingly struggling to settle in, as it certainly seems like the Gunners are reaping the rewards of that patience now.

“I think we should give credits to Mikel Arteta. He always trusted Havertz since day one, never being worried… that was crucial. He’s now doing great and I think it’s just the beginning as Arsenal really trust Kai for present and future,” Romano said.

Havertz has scored in recent games against Brentford, Lens and Luton for Arsenal, and fans will be hoping that gives the 24-year-old the confidence to keep on improving and to become the player he looked like he could be when he first burst onto the scene as a youngster at Bayer Leverkusen.