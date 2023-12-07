Arsenal have made an impressive piece of Premier League history by becoming the first team ever in the competition to win five games with stoppage time goals in the space of one calendar year.

Declan Rice headed home a dramatic goal for the Gunners away to Luton Town on Tuesday night, making it 4-3 to Mikel Arteta’s side in stoppage time and delivering an important three points.

We saw similar moments from Arsenal last season, such as with Reiss Nelson firing home that memorable stoppage time winner at home to Bournemouth.

Arsenal are clearly making a habit of it, with this impressive record surely showing the improved mental strength of the team under Arteta’s management…

5 – @Arsenal are the first team in Premier League history to win five games in a single calendar year thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute or later. Character. pic.twitter.com/FKCvhqedfQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2023

Arsenal are now leading the way in this season’s title race and will no doubt be hoping they can go a step further than last year, when they ultimately lost out to Manchester City’s treble winners.

It might be that they’ll need a few more late winners like this, though fans might also hope the side can start to get a bit better at closing out games earlier on.