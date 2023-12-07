Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that there is plenty of interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of January, though Arsenal are not particularly confident about it being an easy deal to get done.

The Gunners seem to be one of the clubs alongside Bayern Munich who are showing an interest in signing Palhinha after his superb form at Craven Cottage, but Romano has played down any suggestion that this will be straightforward for interested clubs.

Palhinha came close to leaving Fulham for Bayern in the summer, but they will surely be no pushovers when it comes to fresh interest in the Portugal international, especially as they’ll be doubly keen not to lose such an important player in the middle of the season.

Arsenal have struggled to get much playing time out of the injury-prone Thomas Partey this season, so a signing like Palhinha coming in for cover in that defensive midfield role could be great business for the north London club to ensure they can remain competitive in the title race.

This seems like one to watch, with Romano having this to say for now: “Joao Palhinha – Bayern remain interested in Joao but yes, there are also UK clubs in the race now it’s true.

“He’s very expensive and that’s why clubs like Arsenal believe the investment is not easy at all for the January window, but things will happen around João, for sure.”