Arsenal considering signing new defender to replace player who could leave on loan

Arsenal are reportedly considering letting Jakub Kiwior leave on loan and they could make a signing in defence to replace him if that happens.

Kiwior has long been linked with AC Milan, and now a report from 90min claims that the Serie A giants are ready to open talks over a deal for the Poland international.

Arsenal could be taking a bit of a risk letting Kiwior go, with Mikel Arteta surely remembering how badly his side were hurt in the title race last season when William Saliba was injured for some big games towards the end of the campaign.

If the Gunners have a similar problem this term, it would show they hadn’t learned from their mistakes, and fans would surely be furious that such a situation was allowed to occur again.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal could target to replace Kiwior, but it might be tricky finding a player of a similar level who is prepared to spend a lot of time as a squad player, coming in and out of the starting line up.

Still, Milan could do with strengthening in defence and Kiwior would be ideal to improve them in that position.