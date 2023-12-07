Bundesliga club open to letting €50m forward leave after Man United enquire about January transfer

RB Leipzig are open to letting Timo Werner leave in January if the player wants to move following an enquiry from Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to Sky Germany reporter, Philipp Hinze, the Bundesliga outfit are ready to discuss offers for Werner this January as the forward is no longer in Marco Rose’s plans.

The 27-year-old has started only four of the 13 matches he has played in this season and has a return of just two goals.

Man United could offer Werner a way out in January as Erik ten Hag looks to add to his forward options and the German star can play as both a winger and a striker.

? RB Leipzig are ready to discuss offers for Timo Werner this January if the player wishes to move. He has only started four games this season. (Source: @philipphinze24) pic.twitter.com/J4oJJii9Ze — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 7, 2023

Florian Plettenberg reported last month that Werner is on Man United’s transfer list and that the Premier League club have enquired about the player’s availability ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The forward is not happy at Leipzig and would be open to a move to play more regularly.

The question for Man United is whether Werner is the answer to their problems. The 27-year-old has already had a failed spell in England having joined Chelsea in 2020 for €50m. This is what most Man United fans will remember about the player and won’t be happy about signing the German star.