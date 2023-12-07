Chelsea interested in star who’s expected to seal big transfer in 2024

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who seems likely to be on the move in 2024.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside about Tah’s situation, with the Germany international attracting interest and looking like one to watch in terms of a big move in the next year.

There was no specific mention of Chelsea from Romano, but now Christian Falk has posted the information below on X, formerly Twitter, confirming that the Blues are one of his suitors, which makes sense as they will soon surely need to think about bringing in a younger defender to come in as a long-term successor to veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva…

TRUE? Chelsea is interested in centre-Back Jonathan Tah (27) of Bayer Leverkusen. Tah has a release clause in his contract (til 2025). he could be the successor of Thiago Silva (39). New Agent of Tah: Pini Zahavi @ChelseaFC @bayer04_en — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 6, 2023

Tah looks a solid player who could adapt well to the demands of the Premier League, so Chelsea will no doubt hope they can move into a strong position for his signature.

However, if the likes of Romano are expecting Tah to be on the move in 2024, there will surely be plenty of other big clubs on alert before too long.