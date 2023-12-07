Chelsea interested in star who’s expected to seal big transfer in 2024

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who seems likely to be on the move in 2024.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside about Tah’s situation, with the Germany international attracting interest and looking like one to watch in terms of a big move in the next year.

There was no specific mention of Chelsea from Romano, but now Christian Falk has posted the information below on X, formerly Twitter, confirming that the Blues are one of his suitors, which makes sense as they will soon surely need to think about bringing in a younger defender to come in as a long-term successor to veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool rival Arsenal for versatile attacker, club under pressure and transfer could happen for €40m
Journalist thinks Leeds regular will re-join his old club in January
Alan Hutton hints at problem between Villa forward and Emery

Tah looks a solid player who could adapt well to the demands of the Premier League, so Chelsea will no doubt hope they can move into a strong position for his signature.

However, if the likes of Romano are expecting Tah to be on the move in 2024, there will surely be plenty of other big clubs on alert before too long.

More Stories Jonathan Tah Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.