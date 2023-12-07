Frustrated Chelsea star open to transfer away this January, Blues could accept £35m for permanent sale

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has reportedly become frustrated by his current situation at Stamford Bridge after a lack of playing time under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 21-year-old looked an exciting signing for the Blues when he joined from PSV last January, but he hasn’t quite had the impact many will have hoped for, and it now seems his spell in west London could end up being a short one.

Although it is not yet clear if there are any particular suitors for Madueke, a report from Team Talk claims that the England Under-21 international is open to a move away this January, while Chelsea themselves could accept around £35million to allow him to leave in a permanent sale.

Madueke would surely not be short of suitors elsewhere in the Premier League, as he looks like someone who would potentially shine in the right team, under the right manager who would give him more opportunities.

It’s not been an easy period for Chelsea in general, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Madueke has struggled to settle, while there’s also not much room for error as there’s a lot of competition in Pochettino’s squad.

This seems like one to watch ahead of the upcoming winter window, and it could be for the best for all sides now if they go their separate ways.