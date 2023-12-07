“There will be talks” – Chelsea happy with star but yet to take concrete steps over new deal

Fabrizio Romano says there will be talks soon between Chelsea and Conor Gallagher over a new contract, but those concrete steps have not yet taken place.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Chelsea are happy with Gallagher, but for now it seems there hasn’t been much progress on trying to get the England international to commit to a new deal.

This might be a bit of a concern for some Blues fans, as Gallagher’s current contract expires in 2025, so talks will surely need to speed up pretty soon before this ends up looking like a similar situation to the one Mason Mount was in in the summer.

If Gallagher also finds himself with just a year left on his deal by next summer, it could be that clubs will sense an opportunity to sign him on the cheap, or else Chelsea could risk losing him on a free just a year after that.

Discussing the latest on Gallagher’s Chelsea future, Romano said: “They will discuss about it in the next months.

“For sure there will be talks, but at the moment it’s still time to wait for concrete steps. Chelsea are very happy with Gallagher’s performances, but it will take some time to discuss.”