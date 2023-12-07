Danny Murphy thinks Newcastle could move for title-winner on January 1st

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has spoken out on the current transfer rumours linking Newcastle United with former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea has been a free agent for some time now, having come to the end of his contract with Man Utd at the end of last season, and it’s a bit of a surprise that he’s not yet found a new club.

Newcastle are the most recent side to be linked with the Spanish shot-stopper, and they could certainly do worse than sign him as cover for the injured Nick Pope.

Discussing the prospect of the deal, Murphy made it clear he could see the move working out.

“I wouldn’t put it out my head. (De Gea is very) experienced. He’s been there and done it in this league,” Murphy said.

“Dubravka is a good keeper, so I don’t know if they would go for De Gea. (But) it makes sense.”

Murphy did add, however, that he is a bit surprised and confused by the fact that a top player like De Gea has been without a club for so long, and it’s fair to say that might mean he represents a bit of a risk for the Magpies, if no one else has been willing to take a punt on him.

“A little bit (surprised he still doesn’t have a club). Playing in the latter stages of your career is the most important thing. Maybe he was waiting for something that didn’t come.”