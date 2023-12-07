Darren Bent tells West Ham to sign Premier League striker with seven goals already

It’s no secret that West Ham United are looking for a striker in the January transfer window, and talkSPORT’s Darren Bent believes he knows just the candidate that the east Londoners are looking for.

So far in 2023/24, the Hammers main striker pairing of Danny Ings and Michail Antonio have managed just two goals between them.

Both of those were scored by Antonio, and the last one of that brace came way back in August per WhoScored.

Aside from Jarrod Bowen, no one has really weighed in consistently for David Moyes’ side, and that has to be largely way the Hammers aren’t dominating and, ultimately, winning games.

Having themselves a true English centre-forward, who not only knows where the goal is but can link up play brilliantly, should see a remarkable upturn in their fortunes.

To that end, Bent noted that the east Londoners should set their sights on Solanke.

“West Ham’s the one I look at and think they’re desperate for a striker,” he was quoted as saying on talkSPORT (h/t West Ham Zone).

“That’d be the obvious link.”

It isn’t clear at this stage if Bournemouth would be willing to sell their hit-man or whether he would accept joining West Ham.

The 26-year-old already has seven Premier League goals and eight in total, per WhoScored, so his excellence in front of goal can’t be questioned.