Erik ten Hag reveals that he was warned about ‘impossible’ Manchester United job

The Manchester United boss has revealed that he was warned to not take the Manchester United job before his appointment last year.

Despite a rough start to his first season as United manager, Erik ten Hag quickly turned things around quickly.

His side went on to finish in third place and secure silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup with a statement win against Newcastle.

But now the Dutch manager finds himself in the hot seat after a poor run of games leaves his side 7th in the Premier League table, nine points off leaders Arsenal.

Ten Hag has managed to give himself some breathing room after an impressive win against Chelsea last weekend and has now revealed that he was warned about taking the job.

“Everyone was telling me ‘You can’t succeed in that job’. They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge,” the Dutch manager said in an interview with United We Stand via the BBC.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase,”

The fixture list doesn’t get any easier this side of Christmas however, as they prepare for away games against Bayern Munich and Liverpool.