Although Daniel Farke will clearly be thinking about the present for Leeds United, he does need to also keep one eye on the future.

For example, if the all whites are to get promoted, does he have enough quality already in situ for the club to consider themselves ok to be able to cope with the rigours of a full Premier League season, or to do they need to strengthen in specific areas.

So far in 2023/24, they’ve done incredibly well in the goalscoring department, and they’re second only to Ipswich Town in terms of output in that regard.

However, if they were able to secure a player that was a guarantee of goals and who was arguably destined to play in the English top-flight, they’d be foolish to pass up the opportunity.

“I like David Turnbull. I have always said it, he is a goalscoring midfield player,” former Celtic ace turned pundit, John Hartson said, quoted by Leeds Live.

“He adds that 10-14 goals every year for you from midfield. I can see him going to a top Championship team, like Leeds United.”

There’s no suggestion that Turnbull will be available in January, however, if there’s any hint that he could be, then Leeds need to make sure that they’re at the head of the queue for his services.

Not only could he help them in their push for promotion, but he’d be a ready-made attacking midfielder capable of holding his own in the Premier League.