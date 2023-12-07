Ex-Chelsea flop who can’t get hired in the Premier League set to try his luck in MLS

When there are no Premier League takers for your services after a particularly troubling time at a club – in this case, Chelsea – you know it’s time to broaden your horizons.

Indeed, Frank Lampard isn’t believed to have had any offers from English Championship clubs either, putting his managerial skills – or lack of them – front and centre.

To that end, the former Blues legend and England stalwart is considering a move back to MLS.

He has experience there after playing for New York City towards the end of his career, and now, according to The Athletic (subscription required), he is believed to be one of the favourites to become the new manager of Charlotte FC.

His second stint as manager of the west Londoners certainly doesn’t make for good reading, however, after a period of reflection and time out of the game, it’s clear that Lampard is ready to try and prove the doubters wrong once more.

After all, his Derby side were brilliant to watch and provided him with some of the best moments of his managerial career to date.

Being out of the firing line is arguably likely to suit Lampard for now, allowing him to quietly rebuild both his own personal brand as well as Charlotte FC’s form,