Harry Redknapp returns to football to manage the “worst team” in the entire UK with incredible -191 goal difference

Legendary English manager Harry Redknapp has returned to football and has been tasked with turning around the fortunes of the “worst” team in the UK.

Following a nationwide search, a club in Swansea named Cwm Albion was identified as the worst team in all of UK football. The Welsh outfit was formed more than 100 years ago and currently play in the Swansea Senior League.

Cwm lost all 22 of their games last season, which led to them being named Specsavers’ “best worst team” and had an incredible -191 goal difference.

Redknapp will support the club throughout the current season, including delivering face-to-face training.

When asked about the club, the legendary coach said: “The team’s 191-goal difference certainly caught my eye, but after meeting the lads, you can’t doubt their determination.

“They’re a real close unit, and their hard work is already starting to pay off, with the lads securing their first win in three years in their latest match.”

This is a huge deal for the Welsh side as Redknapp has had an incredible career at the highest level of English football, managing clubs such as West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, QPR and Portsmouth.