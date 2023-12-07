Journalist thinks Leeds regular will re-join his old club in January

As Leeds prepare to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend, Daniel Farke won’t just have his squad selection to be concerned with.

There are just 25 days until the January transfer window opens for business, and that means the German, his backroom team and the board need to plan well accordingly.

Whether it be new signings coming through the Elland Road doors, or current players passing them on the way out, if the all whites can get things right in terms of transfer business during January, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll attack the second half of the campaign with vigour.

The future of one player appears to be virtually done and dusted already, with journalist, Dean Jones, believing that Junior Firpo will return to former club, Real Betis, if the money is right.

“There is a pretty high chance that Firpo will leave Leeds in January if they can get a good offer for him,” he told Give Me Sport.

“If he has had his head turned by the idea of going back to Betis, I think it’s understandable if they look to cash in.

“I thought it was a good transfer when he first joined Leeds, to be honest, but that was more based on what I had previously seen at Betis than Barcelona. It hasn’t worked out as well as expected. There’s no denying that.”

Though Leeds won’t want to be held over a barrel in terms of price, Firpo clearly isn’t part of Farke’s future plans.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has only played for a total of 116 minutes this season and though he missed almost a month earlier this year with injury (transfermarkt), his absences of late are purely down to non-selection by his manager.

To that end, it’s understandable why Firpo might be interested in a move back to sunnier climbs.