Laura Woods puts Joey Barton in his place with “eunuch” comment as presenter highlights his hypocrisy

Joey Barton has caused quite a stir in the football community over the last 24 hours as the former Man City star had a lot to say about women in football on social media.

The former midfielder was a controversial footballer during his playing days so he is no stranger to criticism.

However, the 41-year-old attracted plenty of attention since Wednesday night by posting a series of tweets expressing his opinion that there are too many women working on television coverage of the men’s game.

Barton’s initial tweet read: “Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious. It’s a completely different game. If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently. The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see. I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

He also added: “They also have a fantastic sport called, Women’s football they can and should support as well. But the influencer nonsense. The takeover of comms, Co-comms and punditry stuff, it’s got to end mate. It’s becoming a joke.”

The Englishman then decided to have a go at influencers in and around the sport, singling out one female Man City fan who was vlogging at the Etihad Stadium.

Barton would respond to several men taking issue with his comments by calling them “eunuchs”, and posted images of dolls without any genitalia to emphasise his point.

These last two points prompted TNT presenter Laura Woods to get involved and she had a witty response to Barton’s comments.

Woods wrote: “Usually avoid these conversations as I don’t like adding more oxygen. But throwing young vloggers to the wolves is wrong. I started my career vlogging & I’ve always got on with Joey. He also sent me a lovely good luck message for TNT in June. Does that make him a eunuch too?”

The presenter often has witty responses to people on social media platforms but this one will go down well with the masses as she points out Barton’s hypocrisy as he was happy to wish her ‘good luck’ when being hired to cover men’s football for TNT this season.