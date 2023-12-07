Liverpool and Arsenal monitoring €40m defender which could affect the future of Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong as the 22-year-old continues to shine in the Bundesliga this season.

The right-back has been one of the best full-backs in Europe during the current campaign, producing six goals and a further nine assists across all competitions.

This has caught the attention of Liverpool and Arsenal, reports 90min, and the Premier League against could make a move in 2024.

Frimpong has a contract at Leverkusen until 2028 but that contains a €40m release clause, which is easily achievable for either English club.

? Arsenal and Liverpool are actively monitoring the progress of full-back Jeremie Frimpong. He has a €40M release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract. (Source: 90min) pic.twitter.com/8IcrTYP8jm — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 7, 2023

Both clubs require a right-back as Mikel Arteta has been playing centre-backs in that role all season long, while Jurgen Klopp has hinted in recent weeks that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be moved into midfield leaving the right-back position up for grabs.

The England star showed against Fulham how good he can be in midfield and Frimpong would be a great choice to bring to Anfield.

There is no indication as of now as to who wants the defender more and it is unlikely that the duo remain the only clubs interested in the Leverkusen star as he continues to shine during the current campaign.