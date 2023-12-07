Liverpool rival Arsenal for versatile attacker, club under pressure and transfer could happen for €40m

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of highly-rated Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz.

The 18-year-old has established himself as a huge prospect, having enjoyed more playing time in the Juve first-team of late, as well as establishing himself in the senior Turkish national team.

Arsenal have been linked with Yildiz in a recent report from Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, and it now seems Liverpool seem to be closely monitoring the versatile attacking midfielder as well, according to Calciomercato.

Yildiz is just the kind of elite young talent that would be welcome in the Premier League, and Liverpool or Arsenal would surely be a tempting destination for him.

Then again, the teenager might want to think twice before leaving his current set-up, which seems to be working well for him, as there’s no guarantee he’d get that kind of opportunity to play regularly and continue his development given the competition at Liverpool and Arsenal.

Still, this seems like a saga worth keeping an eye on, with Calciomercato suggesting Juventus are feeling the pressure, and could let him go for an offer in the region of €40million.