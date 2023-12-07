Liverpool is reportedly interested in a young right-winger who could potentially replace Mo Salah in the long-term.

The Egyptian forward’s future at the club has been questioned after interest from several clubs in the Saudi Pro League during the summer.

Although he is still one of the best in the world in his position, Jurgen Klopp may be considering cashing in on the 31-year-old as he looks at lowering the age of his overall squad.

But if he were to leave, who could potentially fill the shoes of one of the club’s all-time greats.

According to reports from Football Insider, Liverpool have reportedly ‘made an approach’ for Benfica’s Kyanno Lorenzo Silva.

The 18-year-old plays on the right wing and just like Salah is also left-footed and with just six months left on his contract could join for a cut-price deal.

The report also states that the Reds will face competition from multiple other European sides including Borussia Dortmund and Lazio.

Lorenzo joined the Portuguese club in 2021 after spells at Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam.

Currently, with 10 goals already this season, Salah will hope to increase his goal tally on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace.