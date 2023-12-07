Approach made: Liverpool trying to sign wonderkid compared to Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach for the potential transfer of Benfica wonderkid Kyanno Lorenzo, though they face competition for his signature from other top European clubs.

Lorenzo is a target for Liverpool, but also for Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta, who have also been in contact over a potential deal, according to a report from Football Insider.

Liverpool may soon have to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for star player Mohamed Salah, and it seems that Lorenzo has a similar playing style as a left-footed wide-forward who tends to play on the right-hand side.

Football Insider add that Lorenzo has impressed Liverpool scouts, so it seems they’ve been monitoring him for some time ahead of making this approach.

Reds fans will no doubt be excited at their club being linked with such a top prospect, and they’ll hope this can eventually lead to a deal being done.

LFC have a number of other top young talents on the books at Anfield right now, so Lorenzo could fit in as part of an exciting new generation coming through for the club.

