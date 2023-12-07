Man United and Man City make concrete moves for 18-year-old Ligue Un ‘diamond’

It isn’t just on the pitch where Man United and rivals, Man City, continue to do battle.

The Premier League pair have apparently already made some serious moves in the transfer market relating to one highly-rated teenager, and it could lead to a January auction for his services.

The player concerned is none other than Lille’s prodigious centre-back, Leny Yoro, say Le 10 Sport.

Having only recently turned 18, the youngster is making waves in Ligue Un and Le 10 Sport describe him as a ‘diamond.’

It seems clear at this point that Man United’s need for a quality centre-back is more acute than City’s.

Pep Guardiola’s side have gone off the boil mind, and the way they were beaten at Villa Park on Wednesday night suggests that there’s more problems behind the scenes than the Catalan would care to share.

Erik ten Hag will be delighted with Harry Maguire’s resurgence, however, should Raphael Varane decide to move on to pastures new in January, there will be an obvious need to replace him at Old Trafford.

No transfer fee has been publicised as yet, and that’s likely to be because Lille would prefer to hold onto a player who is contracted to them until June 2025.

Whether the French side can resist the overtures from the Premier League remains to be seen.