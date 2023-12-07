£375k-a-week star no longer guaranteed to start for Manchester United, says ex-Red Devil

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford now faces a struggle to get back into the starting XI, according to Red Devils legend Patrice Evra.

Rashford is a star name at Old Trafford, but there is no escaping the fact that his form for Man Utd has gone backwards this season, despite his prolific record for the team last term.

The England international is undoubtedly a top talent on his day, not to mention one of the Premier League’s best paid players at around £375,000 a week (as per the Daily Mail) but his dip in form could now be a big problem, as he found himself on the bench for last night’s big game at home to Chelsea – not something many would have expected a few months ago.

It doesn’t help Rashford that the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho performed well in attack, helping United to a 2-1 win over the Blues, with Evra now suggesting those two have made it an uphill struggle for Rashford to win his starting place back.

“I think it will be tough for Marcus and Martial to come back in the starting XI,” Evra told Amazon Prime, as quoted by the Metro.

“Garnacho had an amazing game, Antony had an amazing game and the work ethic, you can have nothing negative to say about those players.

“So I hope this team will stay and it’s going to be tough for Marcus and Martial and they will have to fight to get their places back because the kids played very well today.”

Speaking to CaughtOffside about Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench Rashford yesterday, Fabrizio Romano played down the significance of it all, though he did also suggest it was intended to send an important message to the 26-year-old.