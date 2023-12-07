Club praised for getting a lot of money from Man United in questionable transfer deal

Inter Milan have been praised for getting the money they did for Andre Onana this summer when Manchester United signed the Cameroon goalkeeper.

Although Onana was a star performer during his Inter days, he’s suffered a really poor start at Man Utd this season, even if he’s far from the only player who’s struggling to show his best form.

The Red Devils have generally been well below par for much of this campaign, though they bounced back yesterday with a 2-1 win at home to Chelsea.

Onana will have raised eyebrows once again, however, as he could arguably have done better on the Cole Palmer goal for the visitors, which made it 1-1 at half time.

Yann Sommer ended up replacing Onana at Inter, and it seems Italian journalist Pierluigi Pardo is not missing Onana too much, as he praised the Nerazzuri for the smart work they did to cash in on their former goalkeeper for quite as much as they did.

“Comparing him to Onana, I confess that I’ve never been crazy about the former Inter player, but he had an incredible season last year. Marotta did a great job selling him at that price to Manchester United,” he said to Radio24, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

This certainly hasn’t ended too well for MUFC, and their fans will be hugely concerned once again about other clubs seemingly being confident of raising their price for players because they know United will pay over the odds for the players they want.