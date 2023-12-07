Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has provided some insight into how Erik ten Hag prepared for last night’s big game against Chelsea.

The Red Devils earned a hugely important win over the Blues, with McTominay scoring twice in a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford yesterday evening to ease the pressure on Ten Hag.

The Scotland international spoke after the game and was quick to credit Ten Hag for how he approached the match, revealing that there had been a slight change to training beforehand, with some lighter sessions over what is now set to be a busy period with games coming thick and fast as they always do at this time of year.

When asked about what was key to United’s improvement against Chelsea, McTominay told Amazon Prime, as quoted by the Metro: “Obviously the manager, to be honest with you.

“The way that we’ve approached the game, a lot of light training sessions to keep energy, to keep fresh, and to keep going for the next game.”

It certainly seems like Ten Hag deserves praise for getting a much-improved performance out of his players for this big game, which was undoubtedly one he couldn’t afford to lose.

Now it’s just vital for MUFC to try to be a bit more consistent and to do what they can to scrape through their Champions League group.