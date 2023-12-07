Man United legend wowed by player who “went up another level” in win over Chelsea

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise onto young winger Alejandro Garnacho for the way he took his game up another level in last night’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The Red Devils badly needed a result last night after some poor recent form, and Garnacho was certainly one of the players who really delivered with a strong all-round display, even if Scott McTominay will get the headlines for his two goals on the night.

Scholes was clearly impressed with what he saw from Garnacho, as he praised the young Argentine for stepping up on this big occasion.

Speaking on punditry duty for Amazon, as quoted by the Metro, Scholes said: “I thought Garnacho was excellent and he went up another level tonight.”

While United clearly need to be more consistent before fans will get too excited again, the improvement of Garnacho has been one big positive this season, with the 19-year-old showing what a big prospect he is.

The youngster played some games last season as well, but he’s more of a regular now and is making the most of his opportunities.