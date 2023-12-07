Onana already under pressure as Man United target brilliant 28-year-old keeper

It’s been a tumultuous time for Andre Onana at Manchester United, and it’s hard to argue against the keeper being at fault again for Chelsea’s goal on Wednesday night.

Luckily for the Cameroonian, Scott McTominay’s double saved the day for the Red Devils, but the fact remains that Onana just hasn’t settled down well enough to be considered the best replacement for David de Gea.

It certainly throws Erik ten Hag’s judgment into question, when one also considers how poorly the likes of Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund – all ten Hag signings – have performed too.

According to Corriere della Serra, United like the look of AC Milan’s brilliant 28-year-old keeper ‘Magic’ Mike Maignan.

The Frenchman has been in fine form again this season and, whilst he has a contract until 2026 with an annual salary of €2.8m, the outlet report that contract renewal talks are underway and he wants a huge raise to €8m per season.

That could be beyond the financial reach of the storied Italian outfit, and if Onana continues to underwhelm, United may make good on their initial admiration.

Even if the club decides not to go down that road, it’s clear that the current incumbent between the sticks at Old Trafford needs to up the ante as far as his performance levels go.