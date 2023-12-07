Paul Merson claims shock club can challenge for the title if they beat Arsenal

The former Arsenal player believes a win over his old side this weekend could propel Aston Villa into a title race.

Unai Emery’s side has surprised a lot of people this year as they are currently sitting in third position in the Premier League table.

They have made Villa Park a fortress after winning their last 14 games at home including an emphatic win against the treble winners on Wednesday night.

Emery will be hoping to put up a similar display against his former side on Saturday evening when they welcome Arsenal as they could go one point off top.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the game, Merson claimed that should they beat the Gunners, they will become title contenders.

“If Villa beat Arsenal then they’re in the title race,” he said on Sky Sports.

“If Aston Villa can go and back up their win over Man City and beat Arsenal, defeating the winners and runners-up from last season in four days, you have to give them a chance.”

It just so happens that the last side to win at Villa Park was Arsenal when Jorginho scored a late screamer before Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win with a goal into an open net.