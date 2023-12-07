Paul Pogba’s career in tatters as anti-doping prosecutor asks for four-year ban

Current Juventus and former Man United ace, Paul Pogba, could find that his illustrious career is all but over after the anti-doping prosecutor requested a four-year ban for the French World Cup winner for doping violations.

Pogba, 30, tested positive for a banned substance after Juventus’ match against Udinese on August 20. Counter-analysis of the sample carried out at the Acqua Acetosa laboratory in Rome confirmed the findings and, as such, Pogba has been suspended ever since.

Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the prosecutor in the case has requested the four-year punishment, meaning that, if passed, Pogba would be approaching his 35th birthday by the time the ban ends, and the midfielder will have had no competitive action in the meantime.

As the article also states, if there is no plea bargaining from the Frenchman’s legal team, then Pogba will attend a trial before the National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Subject to the outcome of the same, Juventus are then likely to look to terminate Pogba’s contract.

It’s an incredible fall from grace for a player who just five years ago was on top of the world and being lauded as one of the world’s best midfielders.

A move to Man United never quite worked out, and now Pogba appears to have thrown it all away when he could be leading Juve to new glories.